Victoria Day fireworks are back for the first time since 2019, and the City is teasing a very exciting finale to the display.

The fireworks will be held at Ashbridges Bay on Monday, May 23 at 10 pm. According to the City, the display will be a 13-minute free show.

According to a press release, the Victoria Day fireworks show will shoot off 2,000 individual fireworks and have a “spectacular finale,” according to a press release.

The City is encouraging spectators to take public transit to the park and will be increasing TTC routes in the area throughout the day to accommodate more riders.

“It is wonderful to see the return of the spectacular public fireworks display on Victoria Day at Ashbridges Bay. Please be safe this long weekend and I encourage everyone to enjoy the many events planned throughout Toronto. Thank you to everyone who has worked to bring back this annual celebration,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

In addition to the return of Victoria Day fireworks, the City will also reactivate the popular ActiveTO along stretches of Lake Shore Boulevard West, Bayview Avenue and The Meadoway.