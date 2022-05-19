FoodFood TrucksFood EventsFood News

Toronto's getting a huge art, music, and food festival this summer

May 19 2022
Field Trip | @theburgerspriest/Instagram

Toronto’s Fort York and Garrison Common will host one of this summer’s biggest festivals full of art, music, and food.

Field Trip Music & Arts Festival is coming back to the city on July 9 after a four-year hiatus. It will feature 15 different food trucks serving the best eats and treats.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FIELD TRIP (@fieldtriplife)

This year’s lineup includes Buster’s Sea Cove, What A Jerk, Jamaican Patty Shack, Rancho Relaxo, The Burger’s Priest, Kono Pizza, Curbside Dogs, Lemon Heaven’s, Pancho’s Bakery/I Love Churros, Marble Slab Creamery, Heavenly Dreams Ice Cream, and so much more.

There will also be a ton of musical performances from artists like Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Peach Pit, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Lucy Dacus, and others.

Tickets are available now at fieldtriplife.com starting at $114.50 for GA, and VIP for $194.50

