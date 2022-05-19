Toronto's getting a huge art, music, and food festival this summer

Toronto’s Fort York and Garrison Common will host one of this summer’s biggest festivals full of art, music, and food.

Field Trip Music & Arts Festival is coming back to the city on July 9 after a four-year hiatus. It will feature 15 different food trucks serving the best eats and treats.

This year’s lineup includes Buster’s Sea Cove, What A Jerk, Jamaican Patty Shack, Rancho Relaxo, The Burger’s Priest, Kono Pizza, Curbside Dogs, Lemon Heaven’s, Pancho’s Bakery/I Love Churros, Marble Slab Creamery, Heavenly Dreams Ice Cream, and so much more.

There will also be a ton of musical performances from artists like Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Peach Pit, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Lucy Dacus, and others.

Tickets are available now at fieldtriplife.com starting at $114.50 for GA, and VIP for $194.50