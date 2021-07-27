A 91-foot Van Gogh head will be hovering around Toronto this week

A massive floating head of a historical painter will be floating around Toronto for a few days to celebrate the re-opening of its exhibit.

On July 28, the Immersive Van Gogh walk-through experience will welcome guests back to its extensive exhibit.

A huge Van Gogh head-shaped air balloon will take over the city’s skies in honour of the reopening.

The hot air balloon spans 91-feet high and will be on display on July 28, 31 and August 1 from 5 pm to 8 pm in the area of 1 Yonge Street on Queen Quay.

“We are so thrilled to be finally re-opening IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH and to be a part of Toronto’s re-opening,” said producer Corey Ross in a release.

“Toronto experienced the longest lockdown in North America. So many of the things that bring a city to life – restaurants, cultural life – have been dormant for so long. I wanted to do something special and fun in Toronto to mark this moment, and when I discovered the Van Gogh Hot Air balloon, I knew we had to bring it here!”

According to organizers, the floating head is a “faithful reproduction” of Van Gogh’s 1887 painting Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat. It has flown high at hot air balloon festivals across the world.

This head will be hard to miss.