A huge open-air movie theatre is screening films in Toronto for one week

A huge outdoor movie theatre has popped up by Toronto’s waterfront, so you can catch classic Italian films with a lakeside view.
The Italian Contemporary Film Festival has set up an outdoor movie theatre located at Trillium Park in Ontario Place.
Take a seat on one of their many inflatable furniture pieces while catching a flick on a large-scale screen.
“Each evening will include dynamic panel discussions and exclusive presentations from experts in the field,” said the event online.
“This experience will not only offer a chance to take a deep dive into the world of modern architecture, art, and fashion but will also represent an occasion to enjoy a new outdoor experience with a delicious aperitivo.”
ICFF will be screening movies until August 2.