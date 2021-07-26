A huge open-air movie theatre is screening films in Toronto for one week

A huge outdoor movie theatre has popped up by Toronto’s waterfront, so you can catch classic Italian films with a lakeside view.

The Italian Contemporary Film Festival has set up an outdoor movie theatre located at Trillium Park in Ontario Place.

Take a seat on one of their many inflatable furniture pieces while catching a flick on a large-scale screen.

Movie nights just got better!

“Each evening will include dynamic panel discussions and exclusive presentations from experts in the field,” said the event online.

“This experience will not only offer a chance to take a deep dive into the world of modern architecture, art, and fashion but will also represent an occasion to enjoy a new outdoor experience with a delicious aperitivo.”

ICFF will be screening movies until August 2.