A Valentine-themed night market is coming to Toronto next week

Are you ready to see sparks fly? Well, buckle up because a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s night market is coming to the city to celebrate the day of love.

Campfyre, a Canadian company and app that aims to bring locals and local businesses together, is hosting a free-to-attend Valentine market in Downtown Toronto.

The event will be held a little earlier than Valentine’s Day — February 11. There will be music, stand-up comedy, spoken word poetry, and other live performances. Plus, Markham’s own Rising Angels Ink Collective will be there to tat you up, if you so desire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Campfiyr | Local app (@campfiyr)

Rising Angels Ink is a 22-year-old Chinese Canadian tattoo artist who found their craft during the pandemic. They’re non-binary and aim to create a safe space for people of all identities and bodies.

Local hand-made skincare vendor MorfoSoaps will be there with artisanal goodies so that you can pick up gifts for a loved one or two. Black-owned food popup Taste of Teesh, known for its seafood dishes, will also serve up some mouthwatering eats.

But that’s not all — tons of other food, drink, and gift vendors will be there to make your experience extra special.

Bring a date along — or find one at the event!

Tickets: Free — register here

When: February 11, 7 pm to midnight

Where: 434 College Street