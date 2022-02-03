A Valentine-themed night market is coming to Toronto next week

Are you ready to see sparks fly? Well, buckle up because a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s night market is coming to the city to celebrate the day of love.
Campfyre, a Canadian company and app that aims to bring locals and local businesses together, is hosting a free-to-attend Valentine market in Downtown Toronto.
The event will be held a little earlier than Valentine’s Day — February 11. There will be music, stand-up comedy, spoken word poetry, and other live performances. Plus, Markham’s own Rising Angels Ink Collective will be there to tat you up, if you so desire.
View this post on Instagram
Rising Angels Ink is a 22-year-old Chinese Canadian tattoo artist who found their craft during the pandemic. They’re non-binary and aim to create a safe space for people of all identities and bodies.
Local hand-made skincare vendor MorfoSoaps will be there with artisanal goodies so that you can pick up gifts for a loved one or two. Black-owned food popup Taste of Teesh, known for its seafood dishes, will also serve up some mouthwatering eats.
But that’s not all — tons of other food, drink, and gift vendors will be there to make your experience extra special.
Bring a date along — or find one at the event!
Campfiyr Valentine Market
Tickets: Free — register here
When: February 11, 7 pm to midnight
Where: 434 College Street