"Unsafe to enter" pair of Toronto townhouses sell for $2.65M

Jul 4 2022, 9:10 pm
57 & 59 Broadview Avenue/Accsell Realty

A pair of dilapidated rowhouses in Toronto’s South Riverdale neighbourhood just sold for more than $2 million.

Located at 57 and 59 Broadview Avenue, near Queen Street East, the listing states that the dwellings are “unsafe to enter.”

Accsell Realty

They were originally listed for $2,742,500 on June 8 and finally sold late last week for $2,650,000.

The buyers were given the option to walk around the property prior to making a purchase, but could not see inside.

Accsell Realty

Photos show the homes to be boarded up, with a fence encircling the front. Debris and overgrowth fill the backyards.

Accsell Realty

There are no photos to show what the inside of the houses look like, but the listing notes they were being “sold as is.”

Accsell Realty

Accsell Realty

The buyers no doubt have a major project ahead of them, but their outlook is likely long-term. The homes’ $2,650,000 price tag reflected “land value only,” and the average selling price of a townhouse in South Riverdale is $1,300,000, according to Zolo.

