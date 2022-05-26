Real EstateUrbanized

This scary Hamilton house looks like the set of a horror movie (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
May 26 2022, 8:47 pm
This scary Hamilton house looks like the set of a horror movie (PHOTOS)
910 Burlington Street East/Royal LePage State Realty

Buying a six bedroom, two bathroom home in Hamilton for a mere $500,000 sounds like an incredible deal.

But like most things that seem too good to be true, there’s a catch when it comes to 910 Burlington Street East: it looks straight out of a Criminal Minds episode.

Royal LePage State Realty

Royal LePage State Realty

Located in Hamilton’s Industrial District, the home was described as “in need of repair” when it hit the market earlier this year.

Royal LePage State Realty

Royal LePage State Realty

Paint is peeling off the walls, there are holes in the ceiling, and debris is strewn about the home. One room is so full of old furniture and trash that it looks impassable.

Royal LePage State Realty

Royal LePage State Realty

The kitchen appliances are filthy and look to be about 50 years old. There’s a single, creepy lightbulb hanging from the ceiling in one of the bathrooms.

The basement is unfinished and the existing garage is a tear down.

Royal LePage State Realty

Royal LePage State Realty

Despite the fear and filth factors, the property sold in six days for more than $200,000 over asking. It is still a detached home on a corner lot, after all.

As the listing said, it’s got “great potential for the right buyer.”

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.