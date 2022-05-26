This scary Hamilton house looks like the set of a horror movie (PHOTOS)

Buying a six bedroom, two bathroom home in Hamilton for a mere $500,000 sounds like an incredible deal.

But like most things that seem too good to be true, there’s a catch when it comes to 910 Burlington Street East: it looks straight out of a Criminal Minds episode.

Located in Hamilton’s Industrial District, the home was described as “in need of repair” when it hit the market earlier this year.

Paint is peeling off the walls, there are holes in the ceiling, and debris is strewn about the home. One room is so full of old furniture and trash that it looks impassable.

The kitchen appliances are filthy and look to be about 50 years old. There’s a single, creepy lightbulb hanging from the ceiling in one of the bathrooms.

The basement is unfinished and the existing garage is a tear down.

Despite the fear and filth factors, the property sold in six days for more than $200,000 over asking. It is still a detached home on a corner lot, after all.

As the listing said, it’s got “great potential for the right buyer.”