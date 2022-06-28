At first glance, 8 Laxton Avenue looks like a fantastic investment property.

The 2,839-square-foot Parkdale triplex is a bit dated but has bay windows, wooden banisters, skylights, and a fireplace. Nothing an astute landlord would shy away from.

But as you scroll past the pictures of the two-car garage, the his-and-hers sinks, and the large backyard, you’ll come across some nightmare-inducing photos.

Renovations were, at some point, started on the home, and it’s being sold in as-is condition.

This includes the holes in the walls, the ripped-up floors, and the exposed insulation.

To purchase the partially renovated, horror movie-esque home, you’ll need $1,688,000.

The apt investor or renovator can check out the full listing here.