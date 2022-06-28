You can own this scary, half-renovated Parkdale home for $1.6M (PHOTOS)
At first glance, 8 Laxton Avenue looks like a fantastic investment property.
The 2,839-square-foot Parkdale triplex is a bit dated but has bay windows, wooden banisters, skylights, and a fireplace. Nothing an astute landlord would shy away from.
But as you scroll past the pictures of the two-car garage, the his-and-hers sinks, and the large backyard, you’ll come across some nightmare-inducing photos.
Renovations were, at some point, started on the home, and it’s being sold in as-is condition.
This includes the holes in the walls, the ripped-up floors, and the exposed insulation.
- You might also like:
- This scary Hamilton house looks like the set of a horror movie (PHOTOS)
- Toronto voted best place to buy real estate in Canada
- A Look Inside: $37.5M Canadian mansion with its own nightclub (PHOTOS)
To purchase the partially renovated, horror movie-esque home, you’ll need $1,688,000.
The apt investor or renovator can check out the full listing here.