You can own this scary, half-renovated Parkdale home for $1.6M (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Jun 28 2022, 9:06 pm
8 Laxton Avenue/Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

At first glance, 8 Laxton Avenue looks like a fantastic investment property.

The 2,839-square-foot Parkdale triplex is a bit dated but has bay windows, wooden banisters, skylights, and a fireplace. Nothing an astute landlord would shy away from.

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

But as you scroll past the pictures of the two-car garage, the his-and-hers sinks, and the large backyard, you’ll come across some nightmare-inducing photos.

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Renovations were, at some point, started on the home, and it’s being sold in as-is condition.

This includes the holes in the walls, the ripped-up floors, and the exposed insulation.

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

To purchase the partially renovated, horror movie-esque home, you’ll need $1,688,000.

The apt investor or renovator can check out the full listing here.

