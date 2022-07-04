Finding an apartment in Toronto for less than $1,000 per month is a miraculous feat. Throw in laundry, street parking, and a convenient location, and you’re practically in real estate heaven.

But, like most things in life, there’s a catch with this $885 per month loft unit. In this case, it’s that the apartment is scary.

Located at 236 Clinton Street, the 400 square meter unit is not only decrepit, but it’s literally falling apart.

The staircase to the loft bed doesn’t look capable of supporting an adult human being, and several pieces of the railing are missing.

Nevermind that the whole thing looks like it’s being supported by a bookcase.

The kitchen comes with just a mini fridge and practically no counter space. One of the cabinet doors looks like it’s about to fall off, and the sole drawer doesn’t appear to close properly. Hopefully the stove will be cleaned prior to move in.

Whether the nails sticking out of the wall were intended to be used as hooks, or if the setup was concocted by the current tenant, we’ll never know. Storage space is lacking, though.

From the soap dish, to the tub, to the ceiling, the bathroom could use a good clean.

The apartment is unfurnished, so the collection of carpets is not included. Nor are the several cinderblocks, mismatched chairs, or bedside Polar Ice bottle.

The listing doesn’t provide much detail beyond what the photos show, but it does say the apartment is located on the main floor and is “available this month end or next.”

Interested renters can check out the full listing here.