The dazzling Gift of Lights holiday display is returning next month

It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirits.

The largest drive thru holiday light display in Southwestern Ontario is returning next month, and it’s just a two-hour drive from Toronto.

The dazzling Gift of Lights kicks off its 2021 season on November 13. The lights will stay on until January 2, including on holidays.

Located at Bingemans in Kitchener, this year’s Gift of Lights will feature two sparkling 150-foot tunnels and more than 300 animated and static light displays.

Guests can tune their car radio to 103.3 FM to listen to holiday music as they drive the two-kilometre twinkling trail.

November 28, December 13, and January 2 have been earmarked as “walk-only” nights, and no cars will be permitted. On these nights, 50% of ticket proceeds will go to a local charity.

Where: 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener,

When: November 13 to January 2

Tickets: Available online, starting at $25 per car