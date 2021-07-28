TransportationUrbanized

A look inside Union Station's brand new Bay Concourse (PHOTOS)

Laura Hanrahan
Jul 28 2021, 1:50 pm
Anne Marie Aikins/Twitter

After six years of construction, Union Station’s brand new Bay Concourse finally opened on Tuesday.

And now that it’s been open for one full day, we’ve been able to get a peek into what the new and improved concourse looks like.

union station bay concourse

Metrolinx

Metrolinx shared several photos of the updated space, which is more than 50% larger than the original concourse, spanning over 60,000 sq ft.

The new concourse also connects to the Bay retail area, the TTC, and the Union Food Court.

Anne Marie Aikins/Twitter

The undertaking, which was part of an $824 million Union Station Revitalization Project, also includes new stairwells at the east end of the train platforms, giving riders direct access to the concourse.

union station bay concourse

Metrolinx

More departure boards have also been added, which Metrolinx says will allow customers to spread out while looking for their platforms, leading to less crowding.

union station bay concourse

Metrolinx

And with 30 PRESTO machines now installed, riders will have an easier time paying their fares.

Metrolinx

Although the new concourse is complete, construction at Union Station isn’t quite done yet.

Metrolinx will soon start working on the Union Station Enhancement Project, which will see the construction of a new south concourse, widening platforms, installing new overhead lighting, and upgrades to the passenger communication system.

Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
