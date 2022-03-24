Under 25? You can see free movies at TIFF all year long

Youthful movie lovers rejoice! TIFF has a brand new pass for the early 20-somethings to access free movies and tons of perks.

The TIFF Under 25 Pass is for anyone under the age of 25, as the name says. You can sign up today and the benefits will kick in right away!

With the Under 25 Pass, you get free access to regular TIFF Cinematheque screenings for 2022. The pass allows you to bring a guest, so if you’re in need of low-cost date ideas, this may be the one.

In addition to those free movies, you get 25% off year-round tickets, early access to snag tickets to events and screenings, 15% of concessions, 15% off at TIFF shop, access to the Bell Blue Room Members’ Lounge during regular programming (ie. not during the festival) and more!

Click here to sign up for your pass. TIFF staff will be checking the IDs of pass holders to ensure they qualify for the benefits.