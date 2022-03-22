Field Trip returns to Fort York this summer with a stellar lineup

The Boy Who Loved Monsters The Girl Who Loved Peas

Toronto’s very own music and arts festival is returning after a two-year hiatus, and the festival lineup looks amazing.

On July 9, Field Trip Music and Arts Festival will kick off at Fort York and Garrison Common for a day full of live music, art, delicious food, and a music photography exhibition.

“This is the perfect time for Field Trip to return. At its core, Field Trip has always been about community and we need to reconnect with our communities now more than ever,” Kieran Roy, president of Arts & Crafts and co-founder of the festival, said in a press release.

So, who will be performing at Field Trip? Take a look at the official poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIELD TRIP (@fieldtriplife)

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Peach Pit, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Lucy Dacus, The Halluci Nation, Valley, Busty and the Bass, The Rheostatics, The Rural Alberta Advantage, Haviah Mighty, Daisy the Great, Pierre Kwenders, Georgia Harmer, and Ombiigizi will all take to the stages at Field Trip for what will surely be an unforgettable festival.

There’s even a family-friendly day camp with performances by JUNO Award winners Splash N’ Boots. The incredibly popular Recess Therapy will be at the festival and will conduct their adorably hilarious interviews on stage. There will also be a dog show to keep the kids (and adults) entertained!

Pre-sale tickets will be available on March 23 from 10 am until midnight on March 24. General tickets go on sale on March 25. Tickets will be available here.

Stay tuned as more activities are announced!

Check out the festival’s launch video below.

