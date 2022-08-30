11 TV shows filming in Toronto this September

Hello September!

It seems that summer is slowly coming to an end in the city and fall is fast approaching. But not to worry, there are still lots of TV shows to catch filming right here in town.

Be on the lookout for these local hometown productions filming around the GTA. You just never know when you might catch a celebrity spotting, the cameras rolling, all of the bright lights, and directors yelling “action!”

From Workin’ Moms and Beacon 23, to new series like Rabbit Hole and Glamorous, here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Toronto this September.

The Hardy Boys – Season 3

Feeling nostalgic?! The Hardy Boys returns to the Toronto area this September, and will continue filming for its third season until sometime in December. The series is a total remake of the books by the same name and airs on the streaming platform Hulu. Filming locations for the past seasons included Cambridge, Port Hope and Hamilton.

Orphan Black: Echoes – Season 1

First Look at Krysten Ritter on the set of Orphan Black: Echoes. @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/kDRXjZrfxB — Sean O’Neill (@seansmovies) August 23, 2022

Orphan Black: Echoes is currently filming in Toronto for its first season and locals have already spotted some of the cast downtown. So far we know that the new AMC+ series will be set in the near future and is a part of the Orphan Black universe, a Canadian thriller series which ran from 2013 to 2017. The new spinoff, starring Krysten Ritter in the lead role, is said to look at the scientific manipulation of human existence.

Run the Burbs – Season 2

CBC’s Run the Burbs will be filming in the GTA this fall. Canadian actor Andrew Phung is the co-creator and star of the comedy series. Most remember him for his role as Kimchee Han in Kim’s Convenience which was also filmed in Toronto. Run the Burbs will be on location for its second season until sometime in November.

Fellow Travelers – Season 1

Fellow Travelers began filming in the Toronto area this past August and filming should be wrapped sometime in December. The new historical series, set in the ’50s, will be based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon. It follows a romance between two men, played by Matt Bomer and Johnathan Bailey. Filming was spotted recently at a local park downtown.

“Fellow Traveller” with Matt Bomer filming in a park in downtown Toronto @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/1o1480glgX — Andrew Thomas (@andrewbent) August 24, 2022

Workin’ Moms – Season 7

Workin’ Moms is currently filming around Toronto for season seven. The series is set in Toronto and has always been filmed here season after season, showcasing many TO sights and neighbourhoods like the waterfront, Leslieville, and the Beaches.

The comedy series is created by and stars Catherine Reitman who also lives in Lawrence Park with her husband and co-star Philip Sternberg. Workin’ Moms follows a group of close-knit friends and working mothers trying to balance it all.

Glamorous – Season 1

The cast and crew of Glamorous will be in the GTA this month to film its first season. While the show’s pilot was shot back in 2019, in the end, CW decided to not move forward and cancelled the series. In 2022, Netflix picked it up and production started in Toronto this summer.

New Girl’s Damon Wayans Jr. and Jordon Nardino are executive producers on the show, starring Ben J. Pierce aka Miss Benny. The plot line is said to be about a gender-nonconforming queer person who lands the job of their dreams at a cosmetics company. It was recently announced that Kim Cattrall will join the cast as Madolyn Addison, a former supermodel and boss of Miss Benny’s character.

Rabbit Hole – Season 1

Paramount+ spy series Rabbit Hole is filming its first season in downtown Toronto. While details surrounding the series have been under wraps, we do know that Rabbit Hole stars 24’s Kiefer Sutherland, who will also executive produce the show.

Being referred to as “Kiefermania” on Twitter, filming has been spotted all over the city this summer, from the Royal York, to Shangri-La Toronto, to Yonge-Dundas Square. Even Sutherland himself has been spotted in action multiple times.

What We Do in the Shadows – Season 5

What We Do in the Shadows returns to Toronto this month to film for its fifth season, with production scheduled to continue into November. Set in Staten Island, the comedy horror series follows a group of vampire roommates who have lived together for decades. The show stars Matt Berry, Harvey Guillen, and Natasia Demetriou.

Titans – Season 4

Titans is currently on location in Toronto to film its fourth season. Starring Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, and Anna Diop, the DC Universe series is about a group of young superheroes who work together to fight crime and evil, led by Nightwing, formerly known as Batman and Robin’s sidekick.

Murdoch Mysteries – Season 16

This past summer the long-running series Murdoch Mysteries returned to Toronto for its 16th season. Production is expected to continue until sometime in 2023, meaning there is plenty of time to catch the show in action! Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Jonny Harris, this Canadian drama series follows Toronto-based detective William Murdoch as he solves crimes at the turn of the century.

Beacon 23 – Season 2

After wrapping season one back in July, Beacon 23 is back in the city again to film for its second season. The series is a psychological thriller based on Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel of the same name, starring Lena Headey and Scarborough local Stephan James as the two lead characters living in space.