New month, new productions!

Hollywood is taking the streets of Toronto by storm lately, and there are lots of brand new productions and familiar favourites filming right here in Toronto this month.

From cast and crew hard at work, cameras rolling, and maybe even a few possible celebrity sightings — don’t miss out on all the action happening on the streets of TO!

Here are 14 movies and TV shows filming in Toronto this July.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! begins filming in Toronto this month, and brings none other than Adam Sandler into the city! Sandler has been spotted with fans in the city already, taking selfies and wandering the streets of downtown.

While there haven’t been many details released just yet, Sandler is currently casting for his latest project and you can even apply to be an extra in the new movie! Currently they are looking for members of the LGBTQ+ community (between the ages of 12-17) and filming will take place from June 29 into August.

The Horror of Dolores Roach – Season 1

Amazon’s The Horror of Dolores Roach begins filming in the Toronto and Hamilton areas, with production expected to continue until the end of August. Starring Justina Machado as the lead character Dolores, the new series will be based around the popular Gimlet Media podcast and is written and directed by the podcast creator Aaron Mark.

The plot line will follow Dolores, who gets released from prison after serving 16 years, only to find her world turned upside down when her old NYC neighbourhood is not at all how she remembers it.

Workin’ Moms – Season 7

Workin’ Moms returned to the city this past June to film for its seventh season. The series is set in Toronto and has always been filmed here season after season — showcasing many TO sights and neighbourhoods like the waterfront, Leslieville, the Beaches and Midtown, which can be seen in various episodes.

The comedy series is created by and starring Catherine Reitman who lives in Toronto with her husband and co-star Philip Sternberg in Lawrence Park. Workin’ Moms follows a group of close-knit friends and working mothers trying to balance it all, and will be on location in Toronto until September.

Chucky – Season 2

Calling all horror fans — Chucky is back for season 2! I mean, who could forget about this vintage doll that comes alive and seriously freaked out a lot of people during the ’90s with multiple slasher films?! Also — going by its working name of “Songbird!” — Chucky is officially back in the city filming for a brand new season, and is on location in the GTA until the end of August.

Recently Jennifer Tilley, known for her role of Tiffany Valentine in Bride of Chucky, was spotted on route to Toronto with none other than Chucky himself! She will reprise her role in the new series and will be in Toronto filming throughout the summer months.

Robyn Hood – Season 1

Global’s Robyn Hood begins filming in the city this July, with production continuing into September. The new original series will be a revamp of the classic Robin Hood tale with a total twist. It follows rapper Robyn Loxley, played by Jessye Romeo, and her hip-hop band “The Hood” as they try to overcome injustices and equality in the town of New Nottingham.

Utap – Season 1

A new Netflix series going by the working name of Utap is filming in the GTA this month and brings Arnold Schwarzenegger to town!

The spy series will be Schwarzenegger’s first major television role and is said to be based on the 1994 movie True Lies, which he starred in alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. Filming for the new series will continue into August. Schwarzenegger has already been spotted around downtown riding his bicycle and dining out at a restaurant.

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 5

Going by its code name of “Ruby Road,” The Handmaid’s Tale is currently filming its fifth season in Toronto. Starring Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bedel, Yvonne Strahovski, and others, the series is based on the bestselling novel by Margaret Atwood and has quite the fan following.

Production for season five is expected to wrap up sometime in July. Filming has been spotted recently at Hespeler Village and downtown Galt in the Cambridge area. Unfortunately, it was recently announced that Alexis Bedel has exited the show, and will not be returning for season 5.

Glamorous – Season 1

Glamorous will be in the GTA this month to film for its first season. While the show’s pilot was shot back in 2019, in the end, The CW decided to not move forward and cancelled the series. In 2022, Netflix picked it up instead and production is expected to start this July in Toronto through to November.

New Girl’s Damon Wayans Jr. and Jordon Nardino will be executive producers on the new series, and Glamorous will star Ben J. Pierce aka Miss Benny. The plot line is said to be about a gender-nonconforming queer man who lands the job of his dreams at a cosmetics company.

Gray – Season 1

New series Gray will begin filming in the city this month. The series will star Patricia Clarkson as Cornelia Gray, a CIA spy who has spent the last 20 years in hiding. Other casting has not been announced just yet, and while there have not been many details released around the show, filming began in June in Toronto and will continue into August.

Pretty Hard Cases – Season 3

Pretty Hard Cases is filming in Toronto this month for its third season. The series stars Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore as two female detectives who are total opposites. The two band together to solve crimes as they investigate a gang they have both had their sights set on, and try to put up with one another in the process. Filming will be happening in the city until sometime in August.

Rabbit Hole – Season 1

Paramount+ spy series Rabbit Hole is in downtown Toronto to film its very first season. While details surrounding the new series have been under wraps, we do know that Rabbit Hole will star 24’s Kiefer Sutherland, who will also executive produce the show.

Being referred to as “Kiefermania” on Twitter, filming has been spotted all over the city recently. From the Royal York, to Shangri-La Toronto, to Yonge-Dundas Square, and Sutherland himself has even been spotted in action — so make sure to keep a lookout! Filming for Rabbit Hole will be underway in Toronto until September.

Murdoch Mysteries – Season 16

This past June, the long-running series Murdoch Mysteries returned to Toronto for its 16th season, and production is expected to continue into 2023. Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Jonny Harris, this Canadian drama series follows Toronto-based detective William Murdoch as he solves crimes at the turn of the century.

Beacon 23 – Season 1

The drama series Beacon 23 is filming in Toronto right now, with production expected to wrap up later in July. The new series began production for its first season this past April, and the plotline will be a psychological thriller based on Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel Beacon 23.

The series will feature former Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and Scarborough local Stephan James as the two lead characters, living in space.

Titans – Season 4

Titans is currently on location in Toronto to film its fourth season. Starring Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, and Anna Diop, the DC Universe series is about a group of young superheroes who work together to fight crime and evil, led by Nightwing, formerly known as Robin or Batman’s sidekick. Filming is expected to wrap up by the end of July.