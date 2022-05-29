Jennifer Tilly touched down in Toronto a few days ago to begin filming for the season two of the TV series Chucky, but she didn’t come alone. Ironically enough, Tilly was seen travelling into TO with none other than Chucky himself.

From pictures in the airport, to a hilarious TikTok video she made on the plane with the doll causing havoc, things got interesting to say the least!

L’il Chucky was very excited about his first plane trip! 👻 I’m afraid he wasn’t very well behaved. He refused to strap himself in, he ran up and down the aisles terrorizing the other passengers.🙄 When the steward wouldn’t serve him another beer he tried to kill him! 🤷🏻‍♀️ #Chucky pic.twitter.com/LpJniTfgM4 — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) May 24, 2022

Tilly has been active on her Instagram and Twitter the last few days sharing videos and pictures confirming that she has returned to Toronto to start filming again for the second season. Tilly reprises her iconic role of Tiffany Valentine from the original Chucky films in the new series, and previously guest starred in season one making her official debut on the fifth episode of the eight episode series.

She even flaunted a new blonde do, going back to her roots for her role as Tiffany.

Chucky started filming in Toronto this past April and is currently in production through to August. This is the show’s second time filming in the GTA, and filming has been previously spotted in the parking lot at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, Devil’s Punchbowl Conservation Area in Hamilton, along with the streets and neighbourhoods of Toronto.

Tilly was a major part of the Child’s Play franchise back in the 90’s when she was cast as one of the lead roles in Bride of Chucky. From her unique-sounding voice to her long list of film roles in Hollywood, to this day she is still most commonly recognized for her role as Tiffany Valentine. She also starred in Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky.

Trying to make my deal for #Chucky2 but Universal isn’t making it easy! They think just cuz I’m a small actor they can stick me in a small hotel room!😡 Then they had the nerve to ask if I could travel to Toronto in Tilly’s suitcase!🤬 I always travel 1rst class! I’m a star! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/H5E8g9q5wF — TiffanyTheMovieStar (@TiffnyMovieStar) May 21, 2022

With filming taking place around Toronto all summer long, who knows where we might see Tilly and Chucky pop up next in the city — anyone else secretly hoping for a “Chucky takes Toronto TikTok”?!