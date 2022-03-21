10 roadside attractions in Ontario that you won't want to miss (PHOTOS)

Ontario is home to some gorgeous natural wonders, hiking trails and even some interesting roadside attractions.

Why not use up that staycation tax credit by taking a road trip to one of Ontario’s weird and wonderful monuments? Whether you lean towards giant apples or toonies, or are fascinated by the unknown, there’s bound to be an attraction for you.

Get your maps ready, because we’ve rounded up some of Ontario’s obscure, and amazing, roadside attractions!

What’s better than a massive tribute to our two-toned two-dollar coin? Hit up Campbellford to see the giant toonie in all its glory!

The Giant Toonie was built in 2001 to honour the local artist who created the polar bear image of the first ever $2 coin.

The Lynbrook Family Golf Centre is home to a massive golf bag. Head on over to hit a bucket of balls and snap a picture next to this colossal monument! Spring tee times will open up soon, don’t miss out!

Muskoka Chair, Gravenhurst

Home of the original Muskoka chair, it should be no surprise that Gravenhurst is also home to a towering version of the chair!

With his sunglasses and top hat, this snowman is styled with a cool twist on the classic snowman outfit. Standing more than 10 metres tall, this snowman is ready to welcome you to Beardmore!

Husky the Musky is a whopping 12 metres tall and weighs more than 2.5 tons. Visit Husky on your trip to Lake of the Woods, you won’t regret it!

Bruce the Bull, Chelsey

Big Bruce is a fibre glass bull, and last year, TVO ranked Bruce the best roadside attraction in Ontario! You’ll definitely want to add this bovine to your bucket list.

The Big Apple, Colborne

There’s more than just the Big Apple in Colborne. Make a whole day of your visit to this roadside attraction. Play mini golf, purchase some delicious pies and hit up the brewery while you’re there.

Built in 1992 using Stainless steel, rock, stone, concrete and black granite, this thunderbird marks the revitalization of Kaministiquia River. It’s located in Kaministiquia River Heritage Park, and you won’t want to miss this stunning monument.

Hitchhiking Bigfoot, Vermilion Bay

If seeing a six-metre bigfoot isn’t on your bucket list, you’re doing something wrong! Located in Vermilion Bay, this bigfoot has been looking for a ride since the ’80s. Sometimes this monument gets to wear near clothes and can even hold various items.

UFO monument, Moonbeam

This flying saucer has made a permanent home for itself in Moonbeam. The UFO will welcome you into town, and if you look just beyond the spacecraft, you’ll see an alien waiting at the visitor’s centre.