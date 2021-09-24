TTC is rolling out more helpful PRESTO screens this weekend

TTC riders boarding streetcars and buses this weekend will be welcomed with revamped PRESTO screens displaying more information than current versions.

TTC announced the change on Friday, saying that new screen images on PRESTO card readers will take effect Saturday, September 25. The new screens will give riders more detailed information such as how much they paid, their remaining balance, and whether they are paying with a monthly pass.

If a card is declined, the screens will also be able to tell riders why, whether that’s because they’re using an expired PRESTO ticket, they’ve already tapped, there are blocked funds, or they need to reload funds.

PRESTO machines will also have a new three-toned chime sound and flashing yellow light that will go off when a child card is being used. And customers using a Fair Pass Discount Program fare will now hear one beep instead of two.

Although TTC is just rolling out the new PRESTO screens on buses and streetcars right now, all fare gates will be updated throughout the month of October, starting on Monday, October 4.