Metrolinx promises to clean up Eglinton as Crosstown LRT build goes on

After years of Crosstown LRT construction causing disruptions along Eglinton, Metrolinx has announced a new agreement with the City to clean up the main throughway.

Issues of dust, dirt, and garbage have plagued the street as the new crosstown transit line is built, and Metrolinx plans to address those issues now.

“To help keep things as tidy as possible, Metrolinx and the Eglinton Crosstown team are partnering with the City of Toronto’s Solid Waste Management Services (SWMS) to step up street cleaning and litter collection along Eglinton Avenue between Keele Street and Marlee Avenue,” reads a Metrolinx blog post.

According to the announcement, from now until the end of fall, enhanced cleaning and litter collection will be done across Eglinton, including manual litter collection in the morning and afternoon and daytime mechanical litter collection with a litter vac service.

Cleanup crews will also undertake poster removal, illegal dumping collection, and laneway cleaning.

The Eglington Crosstown construction has been extremely hard on local businesses as large swaths of the street were torn up and blocked off, disrupting traffic and business operations.

“We hope that residents, businesses, and visitors to this area in the Eglinton-West corridor affected by the Crosstown construction will benefit from a cleaner area with increased litter collection,” said Lisa Duncan, director of collections and litter operations with the City of Toronto.

City Councillor Josh Matlow took to Twitter to share the news that the street would soon be cleaned up, emphasizing the construction’s impact on Toronto’s Little Jamaica neighbourhood.

The LRT construction on Eglinton Avenue W has left Little Jamaica a mess. That’s impacted businesses and the community’s quality of life – this can’t go on. I’ve appreciated productive conversations with Phil Verster & @Metrolinx to get things cleaned up. https://t.co/QjsWihd50f — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) September 1, 2021

The cleanup comes as part of Metrolinx’s commitment to providing up to $3 million to address small businesses impacted by LRT construction.

Construction on the Eglinton Crosstown is still ongoing, and the line is expected to open next year.