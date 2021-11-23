T&T Supermarket opening new location in Toronto next year

T&T Supermarket is expanding in Toronto! The grocer has announced it will be opening a new location at CF Fairview Mall next year.

The new store will take over 36,000 square feet of Fairview mall’s former Sears space on the ground level. However, shoppers will have to wait until winter 2022 to check out the new location.

“T&T Supermarkets is at the forefront of Asian food innovation – always sourcing new and trendy items, as well as ensuring we stock the traditional favourites that are important to the communities we serve,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets.

“We’re excited to become a part of the local community and look forward to bringing new business to the area – our stores are destinations, attracting customers from all over the region.”

The decision to open the new spot is based on consumer research that revealed “a strong preference for an ethnic grocery store,” according to T&T. They will offer the community the same great products and a wide variety of Asian specialty goods like fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, and its own signature kitchen and bakery creations.

“T&T is a highly popular, best-in-class grocery brand, and we’re delighted to partner with them and open a store location at CF Fairview Mall as the premier food destination for miles around,” said Michael Peiser, Director, Development, Cadillac Fairview.

“The addition of T&T Supermarket, with its unique brand positioning, dramatically reflects how CF Fairview supports the needs of this growing and the dynamic local community.”

This past summer, T&T opened its College Street location at 297 College Street following the closure of its Cherry Street store back in 2020.

T&T Supermarkets currently operates 29 stores across Canada and has recently opened new locations in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto.