T&T Supermarket opening new downtown Toronto location this week

T&T Supermarket is finally opening its new downtown Toronto location.

The location will take over 297 College Street, and will open its doors on Friday, August 20.

This would be the second time the company opened a downtown location. Last year, the grocer closed its Cherry Street store.

“When we heard that the redevelopment project would mean closing the Cherry Street store, we knew our customers would be devastated. While we’ve been able to continue to support our downtown customers through our online shopping, we’ve been looking for a new store location,” Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets, said in a press release at the time of closing.

The new store opens its doors at 9 am and will be handing out giveaways for visiting customers.

According to T&T Supermarket, the first 100 customers will receive a $10 gift card. As well, there will be $10 coupons for purchases over $88, and free recycle bags with purchases over $68.

The store will provide more than 10,000 products, including a wide variety of fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, daily baked bread, and ready-to-eat meals.

Customers will also be able to order their groceries online for home delivery or click and collect.

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, with stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.