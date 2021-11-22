Neon Tiger is Toronto's newest spot for Asian cuisine and cocktails
A new restaurant just opened in Toronto and it’s all about Asian-inspired cuisine, mouthwatering cocktails, and shareables.
The team behind Korean restaurant OddSeoul has brought Neon Tiger to life in the city’s Rosedale area, right in the corner of Avenue Road and Dupont Street.
Those who know the area will notice that Neon Tiger has taken over where Playa Cabana Hacienda once stood, all three floors of it.
The new restaurant offers a chill and welcoming environment for everyone and anyone to come by for a bite and to kick back a couple of cocktails.
Their menu consists of table-shared goodies, tacos, and mains for those who “skipped lunch.”
Seating times are 90 minutes and reservations can be made online or over the phone. For groups larger than 8, Neon Tiger asks that you send them an email to confirm.
Neon Tiger
Address: 14 Dupont Street
Hours: Monday, Wednesday to Saturday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Sunday from 4 pm to 10 pm
Phone: (416) 342-1552