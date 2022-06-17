8 Instagram-worthy tropical cocktails to sip on in Toronto
If your travel plans for the summer are a flop and you’re absolutely craving that tropical experience, look no further than these Toronto bars serving up the perfect cure in a glass.
It’s been extremely hot in Toronto recently so maybe flying south isn’t necessary but sometimes it’s not just a sandy beach that’s been on your mind. Maybe it’s the sweet and creative tropical cocktails you’ve wanted to try?
Whatever the case may be, here are a few Toronto bars that have tropical-inspired cocktails that you can order that are totally Instagram-ready.
Shameful Tiki Room
Tiki Puka Puka
A lovely combination of orange, lemon, allspice, grenadine, and three rums.
Address: 1378 Queen Street West
Tiki Bar Toronto
The Jungle Bird
Rum-based cocktail with Campari, pineapple juice, lime juice, and simple syrup.
Address: 542 Queen Street West
Watson’s
Brisa de Lava
Made with Plantation rum, Ananas liqueur, blueberry extract, and lemon.
Address: 388 Richmond Street West
Phone: 416-597-9792
Miss Thing’s
Dole whip margaritas
A mixture of tequila, Cointreau, simple syrup, pineapple juice, and lime juice. Pineapple Dole whip is added on top!
Address: 1279 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-516-8677
Misty
Misty Dream
It’s made with butterfly pea flower tea, vodka, gin, lemon, syrup, sprite, and prosecco.
Address: 490 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-203-6999
Port Light On Bloor
Pain Killer
Made with rum, coconut, pineapple, orange, and nutmeg.
Address: 946 Bloor Street West
Casa Madera
Quinta Roo
A combination of Mezcal, blue spirulina agave, lime, and Himalayan salt.
Address: 550 Wellington Street West
Toronto Beach Club
Caught in the rain
Composed of Bacardi eight-year rum, blue curacao, coconut, pineapple, and topped with tropical mousse.
Address: 681 Lake Shore Boulevard East