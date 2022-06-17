FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood News

8 Instagram-worthy tropical cocktails to sip on in Toronto

Jun 17 2022, 9:04 pm
@shamefultikiroom/Instagram | @shamefultikiroom/Instagram

If your travel plans for the summer are a flop and you’re absolutely craving that tropical experience, look no further than these Toronto bars serving up the perfect cure in a glass.

It’s been extremely hot in Toronto recently so maybe flying south isn’t necessary but sometimes it’s not just a sandy beach that’s been on your mind. Maybe it’s the sweet and creative tropical cocktails you’ve wanted to try?

Whatever the case may be, here are a few Toronto bars that have tropical-inspired cocktails that you can order that are totally Instagram-ready.

Shameful Tiki Room

Tiki Puka Puka

A lovely combination of orange, lemon, allspice, grenadine, and three rums.

Address: 1378 Queen Street West

Website | Instagram

Tiki Bar Toronto

The Jungle Bird

Rum-based cocktail with Campari, pineapple juice, lime juice, and simple syrup.

Address: 542 Queen Street West

Website | Instagram

Watson’s

Brisa de Lava

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Watson’s Toronto (@watsonstoronto)

Made with Plantation rum, Ananas liqueur, blueberry extract, and lemon.

Address: 388 Richmond Street West
Phone: 416-597-9792

Website | Instagram

Miss Thing’s

Dole whip margaritas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Thing’s (@missthingshawaiian)

A mixture of tequila, Cointreau, simple syrup, pineapple juice, and lime juice. Pineapple Dole whip is added on top!

Address: 1279 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-516-8677

Website | Instagram

Misty

Misty Dream

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Misty 🏳️‍🌈 (@misty_to_)

It’s made with butterfly pea flower tea, vodka, gin, lemon, syrup, sprite, and prosecco.

Address: 490 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-203-6999

Website | Instagram

Port Light On Bloor

Pain Killer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Port Light (@portlightonbloor)

Made with rum, coconut, pineapple, orange, and nutmeg.

Address: 946 Bloor Street West

Website | Instagram

Casa Madera

Quinta Roo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @thecasamadera

A combination of Mezcal, blue spirulina agave, lime, and Himalayan salt.

Address: 550 Wellington Street West

Website | Instagram

Toronto Beach Club

Caught in the rain

Composed of Bacardi eight-year rum, blue curacao, coconut, pineapple, and topped with tropical mousse.

Address: 681 Lake Shore Boulevard East

Website | Instagram

