Toronto came pretty close to breaking a 109-year-old weather record

Toronto’s weather yesterday certainly was one for the books.

As if a hailstorm raining “nickel- to ping-pong-sized” balls of ice wasn’t enough, it turns out that June 16 was also one of the hottest days on record.

The expected average temperature at this time of the year is 23.6°C but at 4 pm yesterday, temperatures soared to a sweltering 32.3°C.

We definitely came close to experiencing the hottest day on record.

According to historical data from Environment Canada, the highest recorded temperature to date on June 16 was in 1913 at 35°C. As for the coldest recorded temperature in Toronto on June 16, that was in 1854 when people experienced a super chilly 3.9°C.

We can’t say we didn’t see it coming since meteorologists did already warn us.

A forecast by The Weather Network published in May 2022 stated that Canada will see “near-normal or above-normal temperatures” this summer.

Ontario can also expect a “very warm and humid” summer with heat waves in cities like London, Toronto, and Ottawa. Add above-normal rain and stormy weather to that and you should have a pretty good idea of what to expect in the city this summer.

But it’s not all terrible.

In addition to it being “a favourable season for agriculture”, there’s going to be plenty of good weather for “outdoor activities” or simply ordering a cold one at one of Toronto’s many amazing patios.

See? Silver lining.