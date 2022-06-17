Two beloved Toronto restaurants team up for a special one-day only menu
Toronto’s beloved burger spot has teamed up with one of the city’s most recognized restaurants for the ultimate collab for one night only.
Liberty Village restos Burger Drops and Aloette are cooking up a special menu for the community’s annual Give Me Liberty Street Festival.
“We’re bringing together what Burger Drops and Aloette do best with the intention to create food that’s playful and exciting for our community,” said Kat Gaskin, Burger Drops’ director of brand & community to Daily Hive.
The menu features four creative dishes like The Liberty Burger, a 5.5 oz Ontario beef patty made with crispy cheddar cheese, ketchup relish, griddled onions, and shredded lettuce served on a potato roll.
Other items include smoky crinkle fries, watermelon salad, and strawberry cheesecake pudding.
All these delicious goodies will be available to purchase and eat on June 23 at the Liberty Village fest.