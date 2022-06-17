Two beloved Toronto restaurants team up for a special one-day only menu

Toronto’s beloved burger spot has teamed up with one of the city’s most recognized restaurants for the ultimate collab for one night only.

Liberty Village restos Burger Drops and Aloette are cooking up a special menu for the community’s annual Give Me Liberty Street Festival.

“We’re bringing together what Burger Drops and Aloette do best with the intention to create food that’s playful and exciting for our community,” said Kat Gaskin, Burger Drops’ director of brand & community to Daily Hive.