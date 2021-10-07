Ontario’s top doctor gave the OK for Thanksgiving gatherings and trick-or-treating at a press conference on Thursday.

He said that Thanksgiving gathering should follow Ontario’s stage three restrictions, and that outdoor gatherings are always safest, if possible.

“You can have up to 25 people indoors, and 100 people outdoors. But the fewer people who gather, the lower the risk of transmission, and outdoor gatherings are always safer,” said Dr. Kieran Moore at a press conference.

Anyone who is feeling unwell should avoid attending any Thanksgiving gatherings.

“No one should attend Thanksgiving or other social gathering, if they are sick. Even if people have mild symptoms. Please stay home and get tested,” he said.

If you don’t know everyone’s vaccine status at a gathering, and there are people from multiple households, Dr. Moore suggested guests wear a face mask and practice physical distancing where possible. Keeping windows open is a good way to help increase ventilation at an indoor gathering.

As for Halloween, he gave out pretty simple guidelines for kids to follow.

“Trick-or-treating should take place outdoors as much as possible, be creative, fashion a face covering into your Halloween costume design, but remember a costume mask is no substitute for a proper face covering,” he said. “Do not overcrowd the doorsteps, take turns and keep interactions brief, maintain physical distancing as much as possible.”