Discover 1,000-year-old trees, limestone cliffs at this park near Toronto (PHOTOS)

Lush old-growth trees and dramatic limestone cliffs await you just over an hour away from Toronto.

Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area is unlike any other place you’ll find in the province. It spans an impressive 1,000 square kilometres and is home to cedars that are more than a thousand years old.

Outdoor enthusiasts can also enjoy over 10 kilometres of limestone cliffs, winding hiking trails, and seasonal camping sites in the area.

It’s just outside of the town of Milton, which is about an hour and 20 minutes west of Toronto.

If you’re wondering how it got its name, don’t worry, it’s not because of actual rattlesnakes.

The name is derived from the winding, snake-like paths cut by glaciers along the Niagara Escarpment.

However, you may spot some turkey vultures here. But best of all, you’ll be treated to unsurpassed views of the countryside.

