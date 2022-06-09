These badlands are one of the top natural wonders of Ontario (PHOTOS)
Torontonians don’t have to travel too far to discover one of Ontario’s greatest natural wonders.
At just an hour or so outside of the city, Caledon is home to the incredible Cheltenham Badlands.
The badlands are one of the most recognizable and visited natural heritage landmarks in Southern Ontario and it’s easy to see why.
The geological gem was first formed on an ancient seabed more than 450 million years ago.
While you can’t walk on the badlands, you can take in the stunning sight from an accessible boardwalk.
The badlands make for the ultimate backdrop to any photo, but nothing quite compares to seeing the natural wonder right before your very eyes.
