These badlands are one of the top natural wonders of Ontario (PHOTOS)

Torontonians don’t have to travel too far to discover one of Ontario’s greatest natural wonders.

At just an hour or so outside of the city, Caledon is home to the incredible Cheltenham Badlands.

The badlands are one of the most recognizable and visited natural heritage landmarks in Southern Ontario and it’s easy to see why.

The geological gem was first formed on an ancient seabed more than 450 million years ago.

While you can’t walk on the badlands, you can take in the stunning sight from an accessible boardwalk.

The badlands make for the ultimate backdrop to any photo, but nothing quite compares to seeing the natural wonder right before your very eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 🇨🇦 (@sams.escapenotes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗬𝘂𝗹𝗶𝗮 & 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 🇨🇦 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗹𝗲 (@beat_up_suitcases)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahzad (@shahzad__alvi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M-C Parent (@marieclaudep92)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nithy (@conceptsbynithy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaejon | Travel + Adventure (@kaejon_shoots)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irina 🧁 (@kondina_)