These Ontario caves are home to fossilized coral and ancient sea creatures (PHOTOS)

Discover one of Ontario’s greatest geological wonders just four hours outside of Toronto, in Eganville.

The town is home to the Bonnechere Caves, a natural cave system now maintained and operated by a local family.

According to Destination Ontario, it’s one of the best examples of a solution cave in the world. Solution caves have been dissolved out of solid rock by acidic waters.

It’s thought that this cave system in particular was formed between 400 and 500 million years ago.

Guided tours of the vast cave system are available for all ages.

One of its biggest draws is that visitors can find fossilized coral and ancient sea creatures — including an octopus — inside the walls of the caves. Guests may even spot hibernating bats, depending on the time of year they visit.

Make sure to wear layers as it’s very cold in the cave, even during the hot summer months.

The Bonnechere Caves also host several underground dining events each year, with a four-course dinner and a bottle of wine, along with music and a guided tour of the caves.

If you’re not claustrophic, these caves are definitely worth exploring.

