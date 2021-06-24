6 unbelievable treehouses you can rent this summer

Please note: As of June 11, Ontario has entered Step 1 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

You can now relive your childhood by staying in an amazing treehouse located just a drive away from Toronto.

These treehouses are bound to make you feel nostalgia for days gone by while also helping you create new memories.

Relive your childhood joys by renting this cozy treehouse. The affordable rental offers outdoor hammocks and a campfire pit. The small tree house sleeps two and provides a rustic camping experience as it lacks plumbing or electricity. A great place to spend some downtime and get off the grid.

Bedrooms: 1

Bathroom: 0

Location: Florence, Ontario

Distance from Toronto: 2 hours

Price: $57/night

This rustic treehouse is perched 22 feet off the ground. Located next to the water, you can enjoy swimming and kayaking, or relax in the outdoor hammocks. This cute treehouse sleeps eight people, making it perfect for a group weekend getaway. Yes, it’s handmade.

Bedrooms: 1

Bathroom: 1

Location: Lanark Highlands, Ontario

Distance from Toronto: 3 hours

Price: $260/night

Sleep 12 feet in the air surrounded by forest in this rustic accommodation. The treehouse sleeps two adults on one double mattress. A short walk from the treehouse you can go swimming at the beach, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or fishing. Here you will be able to enjoy nature in the region of the Laurentians.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathroom: 0

Location: Amherst, Quebec

Distance from Toronto: 5 hours

Price: $140/night

This treehouse is located on the edge of a lake in a 2,000-acre regional park. This rental is excellent for families as it provides one double bed, along with two single beds. Here you can enjoy hiking, snowshoeing, or swimming in the nearby lakes.

Bedrooms: 1

Bathroom: 1

Location: Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Distance from Toronto: 6 hours

Price: $236/night

No matter the season you can stay at this adorable treehouse that is 18 feet above the ground. As part of your rental, you will also have access to the spa and sauna. The treehouse can comfortably sleep two adults in the upstairs loft bedroom.

Bedrooms: 1

Bathroom: 1

Location: Wentworth-Nord, Quebec

Distance from Toronto: 5 hours

Price: $175/night

Built 16 feet above the ground the treehouse offers plenty of sleeping space with two double beds and a sofa bed. The treehouse has a fantastic rope bridge leading to the entrance and another rope bridge to the outdoor deck. The cozy interior is the perfect spot to relax for a weekend outside of the city.

Bedrooms: 1

Bathroom: 1

Location: Nominingue, Quebec

Distance from Toronto: 6 hours

Price: $172/night