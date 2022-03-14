Feds invest $142 million in Toronto Pearson to fix and update infrastructure

Transport Canada is investing millions of dollars into Toronto Pearson to help fix and update infrastructure and increase COVID-19 screening.

The $142 million being invested in Pearson comes from Transport Canada’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program. The funding will be used to fix the airfield, develop and install a new check-in service, boarding and border clearance systems, and improve COVID-19 screening of staff and passengers.

The funding will also be used to conduct studies and develop a concept to connect Toronto Pearson with the future extension of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

“These critical investments will allow the Toronto Pearson International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and to allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel,” said Omar Alghabra, minister of transport, in a press release.

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program was launched in May 2021. It will provide more than $570 million in funding to airports with eligible infrastructure projects over five years.

“This investment in Toronto Pearson infrastructure will better position us to create the airport that Canada needs as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic—one that supports supply chains, trade, jobs and economic development in sustainable and innovative ways,” said Deborah Flint, president & CEO Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said in a press release.