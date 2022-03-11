March break is upon us and thousands of people will be making their way through Toronto Pearson on Friday.

The airport is giving passengers a heads up that with approximately 85,000 people traveling through Pearson, it’s best to get there a bit earlier than usual.

“Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes in advance of domestic flights and at least three hours in advance of international flights,” Greater Toronto Airports Authority said in a news release.

The airport said that this is expected to be the busiest travel day since the pandemic was declared on this day two years ago.

Keep in mind while travelling that COVID-19 restrictions are still in place. Masks must be worn inside the airport and vaccine passports are necessary for boarding (unless you fall under one of the few exemptions).

Toronto Pearson is asking passengers to “pack their patience,” as security and customs lines may grow long. For those arriving at the airport from international destination, there will be addition health checks that could slow things down a bit.

Either way, if you’re one of the nearly 100,000 people travelling through Toronto Pearson, happy travels!