Toronto Pearson first in the world to test new AI-powered weapon detection

Toronto Pearson will officially be the first airport in the world to test out a new AI-powered weapon detection technology, thanks to a new deal with security solutions company Liberty Defense.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) agreed to trial the new system, called HEXWAVE, at Pearson during the third quarter of 2022. Although passing through the HEXWAVE machine is similar to walking through other security scanners already in place at the airport, it operates by using low-power radar imaging and artificial intelligence to detect all types of concealed weapons, including non-mental weapons like 3D-printed guns.

“The GTAA places passenger and staff safety as our highest priority, and this means taking a proactive, innovative approach to staying ahead of emerging threats and minimizing them,” said the Director of Corporate Safety and Security for the GTAA Dwayne Macintosh. “We look forward to trialling HEXWAVE and its potential to enhance safety at Toronto Pearson.”

The HEXWAVE will be placed by airport doors, and passengers can walk right through the scanner without stopping and don’t even have to remove their keys, cell phones, or other items in their pockets. This approach has been dubbed a “layered defence strategy,” making it “possible for security teams to detect threats at the perimeter of the property without obstructing the movement of large groups of people.”

“The HEXWAVE is planned to act as an additional layer of security at airports, extending the perimeter of the screened area to include the entrance to the airport itself,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. “As airports continue to look at innovative ways to improve security, technology like HEXWAVE provides the ultimate solution.”

Although Toronto Pearson will be the first airport to test out this AI-powered technology, it likely won’t be the only one. Liberty Defense is currently working with the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to evaluate HEXWAVE’s potential use at a TSA-designated airport location.