Toronto Pearson won't be dropping mask mandate alongside the province

While the province is allowing people to ditch their masks beginning later this month, it’s a different story at Toronto Pearson.

The major international airport has no plans to drop their mask mandate alongside the province’s timeline. A spokesperson with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said that the airport falls under federal jurisdiction.

“The provincial announcement regarding the lifting of the mask mandate represents a hopeful step in the right direction,” the spokesperson told Daily Hive.

Even as some view the end of masking as a positive, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still high. With millions of people coming through the airport each year, continuing the mask mandate will help protect staff and passengers.

“Passengers should know that they are still required to wear a mask at all times at Toronto Pearson with limited exceptions as the airport is a federally regulated entity,” the spokesperson said.

If you’re getting ready for a trip from Pearson, make sure to arrive early, have your vaccine passport ready, and safe travels!