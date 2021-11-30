Craig's Cookies opens its fifth storefront in Toronto

Toronto’s beloved cookie shop has finally opened its rainbow-coloured storefront at Yorkdale Mall, just in time for the holiday season.

Craig’s Cookies has opened its fifth location at Yorkdale Mall earlier this month, serving up its freshly baked cookies.

Back in September, Operations Manager Rebecca Dunstan spoke about the company’s growth and stated that “being able to open the four stores he has in such a short period of time, with one store being opened during a pandemic shows that Craig’s Cookies has a unique and delicious product that brings joy and comfort to our customers.”

They have over 100 flavours that rotate from time to time between their Parkdale, the Village, Leaside, and Leslieville locations.

Craig’s Cookies Yorkdale is located right across the subway station entrance.

Craig’s Cookies Yorkdale

Address: Yorkdale Mall – 3401 Dufferin Street

Hours: Regular mall hours