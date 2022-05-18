A massive gluten-free food festival is coming to Toronto with over 60 vendors, food trucks, and so much more next week.

Gluten-Free Garage, the celiac-friendly and family-friendly festival, comes to Toronto’s Artscape Wychwood Barns at 601 Christie Street on May 29.

Expect to try sought-after gluten-free offerings like freshly baked goods, frozen treats and made-to-order meals like arancini, tacos and pupusas, and even beer.

“Gluten-Free Garage is back, and we could not be more excited!” said GFG founder RonniLyn Pustil, who started the festival after her daughter was diagnosed with celiac disease.

“It will be such a delicious day with our fantastic mix of vendors! I can’t wait for the gluten-free community to gather again at Wychwood Barns. I love seeing the look on someone’s face when they bite into the first donut they’ve had since going gluten-free

or take their first sip of beer.”