Toronto's anticipated IKEA storefront will have a totally new food concept

Toronto’s newest downtown IKEA location is getting a whole new food concept, specially made for city residents.

The Swedish chain just announced its grand opening date for the IKEA Downtown Toronto location on May 25. While guests venture through the new location, they’ll have a chance to stop by and check out what’s new in the food department.

Introducing the Swedish Deli, a new concept that offers modern, healthy meals and specialty drinks for dine-in. According to the release, it’ll also have on-the-go food options and sustainably sourced essentials to cook right at home.

“This new IKEA food concept is poised to meet the food needs of IKEA customers in the downtown community,” said an IKEA rep to Daily Hive.

You might also like: Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons team up again for another limited edition collab

The largest weekly open-air food market in the US is coming to Toronto

People are losing their minds over German Burger King's bizarre menu items

“The IKEA Swedish Deli will offer affordable food options whether customers want to grab an IKEA hot dog on the go, bring home the taste of Sweden for dinner, or taste one of our new ‘eatball’ recipes after visiting the store.”

Expect to see some new recipes catered for the diverse Toronto community, including Plant Balls with potato salad, Chicken balls with egg noodles, veggie balls with green lentils and IKEA meatballs with mashed potatoes.

Get ready to try this and more at the new IKEA location starting May 25.