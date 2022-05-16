3 food and drink festivals coming to Toronto this long weekend

The sun’s out, the weather is nice, and Toronto is about to kick off its food festival season this long weekend.

Get ready to eat! Toronto is heading into the long weekend with a few food festivals on the lineup, and nothing says “summer is near” than delicious food and drinks from some of the best food trucks.

Here are three foodie festivals coming to take over Toronto this weekend:

The Downtown Toronto Rib & Beer Festival

Check out Yonge-Dundas’ this weekend for the Downtown Toronto Rib & Beer Festival! Four award-winning competition BBQ teams will be there, including Kentucky Smokehouse, Louisiana Bar-b-que, Big Hank’s BBQ Shack, and Oak & Barrel. Expect great food, music and drinks.

When: May 20 and 21 from 12 pm to 11 pm, May 22 from 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Yonge-Dundas Square, Toronto

Unidos Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RendezViews (@rendezviewsto)

RendezViews is hosting Toronto’s first outdoor tropical Miami block party! They’re bringing the Latin heat to the forefront with local and international Latin artists for five weekends. Tickets are available now, and there will be food and drinks for purchase at the event. Unidos Festival kicks off on May 22.

When: May 22

Where: RendezViews – 229 Richmond Street West

Instagram | Website

Street Eats Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STREET EATS MARKET™ (@streeteatsmarket)

Toronto’s ultimate street food fest kicks off its long lineup of food festivals for the summer this weekend. For four days, Street Eats Festival brings food, drinks and fun together for an exciting event. Expect live bands and DJs, cold beers, food and more! Tickets are on sale.

When: May 20 to 23

Where: 500 Progress Avenue – STC

Instagram | Website