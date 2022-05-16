4 Toronto BBQ restaurants that serve the most succulent eats

It’s National BBQ day, and there’s no better way to honour the occasion than with some ribs, a couple of wings and pulled pork sandwiches from some of Toronto’s best BBQ spots.

A handful of BBQ eateries in and around the city hit the nail on the head when it comes to the most succulent and savoury meats and BBQ eats.

If you’re in search of some ideas for dinner tonight, check out this list of spots across the city with mouthwatering BBQ food:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benny’s Barbecue ™️ (@bennys.barbecue)

Benny’s Barbecue is located at Yonge and Eglinton, 2409 Yonge Street, serving authentic Texas-style barbecue using wood to infuse that smokey flavour and lightly seasoning the meat.

Address: 2409 Yonge Street

Phone: 647-368-7630

Website | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pig Out BBQ (@pigoutbbqspadina)

Everything you love from a BBQ food spot and then some. Load up on all the savoury eats at Pig Out BBQ or from the comfort of your own home through Uber Eats.

Address: 650 Spadina Avenue

Phone: 416-792-6120

Website | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BULL BBQ PIT (@thebullbbqpit)

Massive BBQ sandwiches, gooey Mac and Cheese and even a hearty breakfast! The Bull BBQ Pit offers mouthwatering barbecue options at any point of the day. Make sure you have an appetite.

Address: 1216 St Clair Avenue West

Phone: 416-546-0916

Website | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breakwall BBQ & Smokehouse (@breakwallbbq)

Check out Breakwall BBQ & Steakhouse for some serious grub if you’re in The Beaches. They also have drink specials for the summer, so you can lounge on the patio with a cocktail in one hand and ribs in the other.

Address: 1910 Queen Street East

Phone: 416-699-4000

Website | Instagram