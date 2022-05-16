FoodFood News

4 Toronto BBQ restaurants that serve the most succulent eats

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
May 16 2022, 6:33 pm
4 Toronto BBQ restaurants that serve the most succulent eats
@thebullbbqpit/Instagram | @thebullbbqpit/Instagram

It’s National BBQ day, and there’s no better way to honour the occasion than with some ribs, a couple of wings and pulled pork sandwiches from some of Toronto’s best BBQ spots.

A handful of BBQ eateries in and around the city hit the nail on the head when it comes to the most succulent and savoury meats and BBQ eats.

If you’re in search of some ideas for dinner tonight, check out this list of spots across the city with mouthwatering BBQ food:

Benny’s Barbecue

Benny’s Barbecue is located at Yonge and Eglinton, 2409 Yonge Street, serving authentic Texas-style barbecue using wood to infuse that smokey flavour and lightly seasoning the meat.

Address: 2409 Yonge Street
Phone: 647-368-7630

Website | Instagram

Pig Out BBQ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pig Out BBQ (@pigoutbbqspadina)

Everything you love from a BBQ food spot and then some. Load up on all the savoury eats at Pig Out BBQ or from the comfort of your own home through Uber Eats.

Address: 650 Spadina Avenue
Phone: 416-792-6120

Website | Instagram

The Bull BBQ Pit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE BULL BBQ PIT (@thebullbbqpit)

Massive BBQ sandwiches, gooey Mac and Cheese and even a hearty breakfast! The Bull BBQ Pit offers mouthwatering barbecue options at any point of the day. Make sure you have an appetite.

Address: 1216 St Clair Avenue West
Phone: 416-546-0916

Website | Instagram

Breakwall BBQ & Smokehouse

Check out Breakwall BBQ & Steakhouse for some serious grub if you’re in The Beaches. They also have drink specials for the summer, so you can lounge on the patio with a cocktail in one hand and ribs in the other.

Address: 1910 Queen Street East
Phone: 416-699-4000

Website | Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.