Here's when Toronto's beaches will officially reopen

May 13 2022, 2:55 pm
Warm weather has arrived, which means Torontonians will be flocking to the city’s beaches, but there won’t be any maintenance and lifeguard on duty yet.

While Toronto’s beaches are open to the public year-round, they aren’t maintained during the winter months. This year, the beaches will officially reopen on June 4, which means they will be maintained, and lifeguards will be on duty.

Lifeguards and beach maintenance will run daily from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm beginning June 4. The City of Toronto says that swimming at the beaches should be avoided unless a lifeguard is on duty.

Toronto’s beach season runs from June to September. When beaches are opened, so too are facilities like washrooms. Once 7:30 pm hits, those washrooms may close.

When the beaches reopen and you’re eager for a dip, look for the blue flag indicating high-quality swimming water. It’s best to avoid swimming in the lake after heavy rainfall as it could lead to unsafe levels of Ecoli in the water.

You can check the water quality on the City’s website once they begin reporting again in June.

