Reggae fans rejoice! The Bob Marley One Love experience is coming to Toronto this summer and you have to check it out.

The Toronto exhibit, which runs from July 1 to August 14, will be the experience’s North American premiere. It will run for six weeks, and tickets will be on sale beginning May 19.

The unique multi-room exhibit will be at Lighthouse Immersive Artspace at 1 Yonge Street. It is presented with support from Toronto Caribbean Carnival ahead of its return to the city.

The six-room exhibit will feature original art, music and immersive rooms. Visitors will get to see previously unseen photos while being immersed in Marley’s lifestyle, passions and influences.

Visitors will get to move through six spaces, ranging from the One Love Forest to the Soul Shakedown Studio.

“Toronto feels like the perfect place to make our first North American stop. Dad loved playing here and there is an incredible Caribbean community and reggae scene in the city. We can’t wait to bring the One Love Experience to Toronto fans!” Cedella Marley, Marley’s daughter and CEO of Marley Group of Companies, said in a press release.

Fans will be greeted by giant installations commemorating the impact Marley had on the Reggae scene, and music in general, in the One Love Music Room. One room, The Beautiful Life area, will focus on Marley’s personal passions and joys. Wrap it up in The Next Gen room that explores Marley’s lasting legacy and his family.

“This exhibit brings together a mix of memorabilia, music, experiential entertainment, and original art in a way I have truly never seen before – it transports you right into the heart of Marley’s music. Toronto has a rich reggae music tradition not to mention one of the most celebrated Caribbean Carnival Festivals in the world – Toronto audiences are going to love it,” Lighthouse Immersive producer Corey Ross said in a press release.

Toronto artists can even submit their own work to honour Marley, and it could be shown in the exhibit!

Bob Marley One Love Experience

When: July 1 to August 14

Where: Lighthouse Immersive, 1 Yonge Street

Tickets: Starting at $24.99, tickets go on sale to the general public on May 19