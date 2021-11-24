Four Brothers Pizza to open Toronto King Street location this weekend
Nov 24 2021, 5:47 pm
Four Brothers Pizza has finally revealed an opening date for its very first Toronto location, slated to open this week.
Mark your calendars: Four Brothers Pizza will open its doors at 540 King Street West on November 27.
View this post on Instagram
Customers can expect all the fan favourites, like Pizza Twirls and Panzerottis.
Four Brothers currently operates two locations in the GTA: one in Mississauga and one in Oakville.