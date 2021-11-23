Ontario-based subscription service delivers authentic Italian cuisine

The culinary team behind Toronto’s Terroni, Sud Forno, and Spaccio restaurants have launched a new delivery service for ready-to-cook Italian cuisine.

PORTA is Ontario’s first Italian meal subscription service, delivering traditional cuisine right to your home.

“While restaurants were closed during the pandemic, we learned a lot about our customers’ desire to replicate parts of the dining out experience in their own homes,” said Cosimo Mammoliti, one of the founding partners of PORTA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PORTA (@eatporta)

“Even though they couldn’t visit us in our eateries, they still wanted restaurant-quality Italian food made with real ingredients. So, I challenged our chefs to start thinking about how we could bring restaurant-quality Italian food to more tables across the country.”

As the subscription service launches, PORTA will offer eight pasta dishes, eight pizzas, and four desserts.

Roman-style pizza dough called Stirata is used, which leaves a light and crispy finish.

“PORTA offers something that doesn’t exist in the market today – an elevated dining experience that saves people time, effort, and the dreaded clean up,” said Jason Cassidy, founding general manager of PORTA.

You might also like: A&W is launching a limited-edition clothing line in Canada

Boxcar Social to open its first employee-owned and run store in Toronto

T&T Supermarket opening new location in Toronto next year

Each menu item is made fresh by chefs before it is flash-frozen to capture and protect the flavours. Ontarians can choose between three delivery options: weekly, bi-weekly or monthly.

Subscribers can change the frequency of delivery, skip a week or cancel at any time. Pizzas are priced at $11.99, two-serving pasta at $18.99, and four-serving desserts at $13.99.

Customers can subscribe to this service through their official website.