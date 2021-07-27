Book a COVID-19 vaccine and get free entry to The Toronto Zoo

Get vaccinated and enjoy a day at the Toronto Zoo – for free!

The Toronto Zoo is hosting a “furry” special pop-up clinic on July 27 from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The Scarborough COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic has teamed up with SickKids to get families across the city vaccinated.

And the best part is that when a vaccine appointment is booked, guests will receive complimentary admission and parking on the day of the clinic for you and a guest.

According to the zoo, all guests have to show their booking confirmation at the admission booth for free all-day admission.

There will also be free parking once you book your vaccine.

This pop-up is for those who have yet to receive their first dose or second.