This GTA IKEA location is turning into a drive-in theatre

IKEA is transforming one of its Ontario stores into a drive-in movie theatre.

The first-ever IKEA Family Drive-In Movie Experience is taking place at the furniture company’s Vaughan store on August 15 with a free screening of My Spy.

Tickets to the event are only available through a contest, which runs until August 5. You must be an IKEA Family member to enter, but the loyalty program is free to join.

Each car will receive a drive-in kit consisting of a small cozy blanket, snacks from IKEA’s Swedish Food Market, and hand sanitizer.

Movie-goers will also have a chance to win one of three $500 IKEA gift cards, with winners drawn at random during the event.

COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing, will be in place throughout the event.

When: Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 8:30 pm

Where: IKEA Vaughan, 200 Interchange Way, Concord, ON, L4K 5C3

Tickets: Enter to win online