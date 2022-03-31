Toronto could see winds up to 90 km/h on Thursday: Environment Canada

The city of Toronto is under a special weather statement as strong winds move in, with strong gusts between 80 and 90 km/h expected.

Environment Canada issued the special weather statement warning that strong winds are expected to pick up Thursday afternoon. They warn that utility outages are possible as a result.

Wind is expected to pick up throughout the morning with gusts hitting 50 km/h. The weather agency said that wind warnings may be issued in the afternoon.

The strong winds are expected to die down overnight. Environment Canada said that the winds are coming in with a cold front, which will make temperatures dip on Friday and bring in a chance of snow.