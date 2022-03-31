NewsWeather

Toronto could see winds up to 90 km/h on Thursday: Environment Canada

Mar 31 2022, 1:27 pm
The city of Toronto is under a special weather statement as strong winds move in, with strong gusts between 80 and 90 km/h expected.

Environment Canada issued the special weather statement warning that strong winds are expected to pick up Thursday afternoon. They warn that utility outages are possible as a result.

Wind is expected to pick up throughout the morning with gusts hitting 50 km/h. The weather agency said that wind warnings may be issued in the afternoon.

toronto winds

Toronto forecast/Environment Canada

The strong winds are expected to die down overnight. Environment Canada said that the winds are coming in with a cold front, which will make temperatures dip on Friday and bring in a chance of snow.

 

