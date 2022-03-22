Here's when Ontario is forecast to see consistent mild spring weather

Spring has officially arrived, but the mild temperatures we are used to in Ontario may take awhile to settle in.

The Weather Network has released their extended spring forecast, and they said Ontarians will need to exercise patience this spring. According to the forecast, temperatures will often be below seasonal, and some may even be close to late winter temperatures.

While March and April may not bring mild temperatures, The Weather Networks said that they are confident in a warm May.

On top of the cooler temperatures, Ontario will also see more rain than usual this spring, according to the forecast. Rain could turn to snow in some areas depending on how cold it gets.

The Weather Network said that this is spring will have more tumultuous weather than usual, with bouts of mild and cold weather, alternating between spring storms and calm. Keep an eye out for those mild, sunny days and enjoy them when you can!