Toronto is in for a mix of wet and snowy weather this weekend

Sorry, Toronto, the weather this weekend is going to be damp and snowy.

The city is in for back-to-back snowy days, but you may not need to bust out your snow shovels just yet.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto can expect to see flurries beginning after midnight on Friday when rain showers turn to snow. Those flurries will continue on and off throughout the weekend.

Saturday’s chance of snow is at 30%, but Sunday has a 60% chance of flurries.

According to the Weather Network forecast, Sunday has the potential to drop up to 3cm of snow — the most the city has seen so far this season.

While this may seem like the official start of winter, it’s not quite time to put away your raincoats and umbrellas as Tuesday could bring more rain, according to Environment Canada.