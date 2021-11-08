Casa Loma transforms into a stunning winter wonderland this month

The holiday season is near, and Toronto’s Casa Loma is getting ready to transform its castle into a stunning winter wonderland and holiday light tour.

The Christmas at the Castle and Holiday Light Tour are set to run from November 25 until December 30.

This year, the castle will incorporate an indoor daytime program, which will allow guests to explore the castle interior and check out its 40-foot-tall tree in the Great Hall. There will also be holiday mascots and Santa in his castle workshop for younger guests to enjoy.

This program runs daily from 9:30 am, with the last admission at 4 pm.

As for the outdoor light display, guests will be able to venture through the self-guided tour, exploring the gardens, tunnels, and walkways, taking in the holiday spirit. The Holiday Light Tour will show off its amazing decorations and colourful outdoor displays daily from 5 pm, with last admission at 10 pm.

“We are excited to welcome everyone to enjoy the enchantment of the holidays with us at the castle, with our enhanced seasonal program this year,” said Nick Di Donato, president and CEO of Liberty Group.

“There is no other destination like Casa Loma in the winter, with its dramatic and picturesque property and majestic, historic interior. We’ve created a magical wonderland as an immersive experience for all ages and invite guests to enjoy the fantasy of the most wondrous time of the year.”

Tickets are now on sale for both programs starting at $20 for ages four to 13, $25 for ages 14 to 17 and 65+, and $30 for adults. Pricing is set to increase closer to the holidays.

Holiday Light Tour tickets start at $40.

When: November 25 to December 30

Where: Casa Loma – 1 Austin Terrace