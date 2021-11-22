10 holiday markets and events to check out in and around Toronto

‘Tis the season to be jolly!
There’s so many great markets and events happening across the GTA to get you in the holiday spirit, and give you an opportunity to shop local for gifts for loved ones.
We’ve compiled a list of markets and events for you to check out, in and around Toronto — some are held inside and outside, so be sure to plan ahead by familiarizing yourself with their COVID-19 protocols and restrictions as well.
The Distillery Winter Village
Toronto's most magical holiday shopping and dining experience has finally arrived.🎄❤️ Come join us as we mark the beginning of the holidays and the #DistilleryWinterVillage.
More info at https://t.co/Q406s7Y8d1 pic.twitter.com/0rfvy8CgT3
— The Distillery District (@DistilleryTO) November 18, 2021
Description: The Distillery Winter Market has arrived in the city, and there you’ll see its beautiful 55 foot tall Christmas tree lit up underneath the stars. You’ll have plenty of opportunity to shop with more than 75 vendors selling curated gifts, home decor, jewelry, fashion for men and women, and much more. Plus you won’t go hungry, restaurants, extended patios, and food cabins are there serving up everything from tacos to pretzels.
When: November 18 – December 31
Hours: Monday 10am to 8pm (restaurants, cafes and retailers are only open, outdoor shopping closed), Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 10pm, Sunday 10am to 9pm. Note there are holiday hours.
Where: 55 Mill Street, Toronto
Admission: Friday to Sunday after 4pm and between December 20th to the 23rd after 4pm, tickets are $8 for anyone 6 years of age and up. All other times, tickets are not needed.
Toronto Zoo Holiday Marketplace
Discover the magic of the holiday season at the Zoo's Holiday Marketplace 🎄
Beginning November 19, visit the Zoo’s front courtyard and enjoy amazing producers, processors & artisans from our community. Shop local while enjoying holiday-inspired food and drink, festive décor🎄 pic.twitter.com/eXmoDkZVsN
— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) November 8, 2021
Description: The Toronto Zoo’s courtyards are turning into an outdoor holiday market with more than 90 artisans and producers from surrounding communities to let you shop local, and enjoy holiday food and drinks. It says there will be up to 18 vendors on each date, as well as photo opportunities. Heads up though — you won’t be able to see the animals after 4:30pm.
When: November 19 – December 23, weekends and select dates
Hours: 2pm to 8pm
Where: 2000 Meadowvale Road, Toronto
Admission: Free with zoo admission, + $5.50 per person after 4pm for marketplace (free for kids under 2 years of age)
Come for the lights, stay for the market ✨
Starting November 19, your Terra Lumina admission will provide you with free admission to @thetorontozoo Holiday Marketplace 🎄 See details: https://t.co/J975szRPqY
📸: IG user sharnacious #TerraLuminaTO pic.twitter.com/igZcVZCJBF
— Terra Lumina (@TerraLuminaTO) November 17, 2021
Toronto Art Crawl Christmas Pop Up
Description: This two-day pop up in Liberty Village will have 100 artists and artisans from Toronto, and there you’ll fashion, art, jewelry, home decor, skin care, and more. Plus, there will be food vendors and a DJ.
When: December 11 and 12
Hours: 11am to 5pm
Where: 80 Lynn Williams, Liberty Village
Admission: Free
Holiday festival + market at stackt
View this post on Instagram
Description: Each weekend in December stacks will be hosting outdoor markets for you to shop for the holidays. It’ll be impossible not to embrace the holiday cheer as you enjoy the crisp air walking underneath strings of lights and explore local shops selling unique gifts. Plus, you won’t be far from a bite to eat and beverage.
When: Select weekends in November and December
Hours: Starting at noon
Where: 28 Bathurst Street, Toronto
Admission: Free
Toronto Botanical Garden Holiday Market & Open House
View this post on Instagram
Description: Plant lovers — this one is for you. There’s a selection of holiday decor, including poinsettias and seasonal greens, as well as a potting bar at the Garden Shop. Plus, there will be more than 20 local artisans showcasing their eco-friendly products inspired by nature. There will also be a food drive set up for the North York Harvest Food Bank.
When: December 4th and 5th
Hours: 10am to 4pm
Where: 777 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto
Admission: Free
Holiday Fair in the Square
View this post on Instagram
Description: In support of Epilepsy Toronto, The Holiday Fair in the Square will see Santa, as well as the Artisan Marketplace, winter carnival, and the Polar Point Bar. To make it a brighter holiday event, it’s teaming up with Nights of Lights, which will also be synced to some popular holiday tracks.
When: November 26 – December 30
Hours: Wednesday to Friday 5pm to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday noon to 11pm — special holiday hours as well
Where: Assembly Park, 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan
Admission: Free
Canada’s Wonderland Winterfest
View this post on Instagram
Description: Canada’s Wonderland is turning into a winter wonderland, and will offer ice-skating on Snow Flake Lake, millions of lights for you to see and live entertainment to enjoy, as well as hundreds of Christmas trees set up throughout the park. There will also be festive treats and shopping.
When: November 13 to December 31, select nights
Hours: Hours vary on evening
Where: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan
Admission: Daily tickets starting at $29.99
Mississauga Festival of Trees
View this post on Instagram
Description: The Mississauga Festival of Trees will have contemporary tree and woodpile art installations, lights displays, workshops, entertainment, and markets for you to experience and enjoy in the historic venue. It says online it will celebrate the cultural diversity of Mississauga and the winter season.
When: December 9th to 19th
Hours: Times vary on date
Where: Small Arms Inspection Building 1353 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga
Admission: Range from 0 – $9.50 each
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
Description: If you don’t want to brave the cold, the Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is a drive-along experience for you to enjoy this season. It takes guests on a 1.5 kilometre cruise on an enchanted path with thousands of twinkling lights, live entertainment and interactive displays — plus you can still meet Santa for a photo while you keep a safe distance.
When: November 13 to December 23
Hours: Vary on booking
Where: 1000 Murray Ross Parkway, North York
Admission: $25 + HST per vehicle
Casa Loma Holiday Lights Tour
View this post on Instagram
Description: Casa Loma has set up a magical experience for you to enjoy this season with its Holiday Light Tour. A self-guided walk will lead you to gardens and tunnels decorated with a lighting display, and you’ll see decorations and more displays on the grounds throughout the property, as well as live entertainment.
When: November 25th to December 30th, select dates
Hours: Times vary on night
Where: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto
Admission: Starting at $40 online