10 holiday markets and events to check out in and around Toronto

‘Tis the season to be jolly!

There’s so many great markets and events happening across the GTA to get you in the holiday spirit, and give you an opportunity to shop local for gifts for loved ones.

We’ve compiled a list of markets and events for you to check out, in and around Toronto — some are held inside and outside, so be sure to plan ahead by familiarizing yourself with their COVID-19 protocols and restrictions as well.

Toronto's most magical holiday shopping and dining experience has finally arrived.🎄❤️ Come join us as we mark the beginning of the holidays and the #DistilleryWinterVillage. More info at https://t.co/Q406s7Y8d1 pic.twitter.com/0rfvy8CgT3 — The Distillery District (@DistilleryTO) November 18, 2021

Description: The Distillery Winter Market has arrived in the city, and there you’ll see its beautiful 55 foot tall Christmas tree lit up underneath the stars. You’ll have plenty of opportunity to shop with more than 75 vendors selling curated gifts, home decor, jewelry, fashion for men and women, and much more. Plus you won’t go hungry, restaurants, extended patios, and food cabins are there serving up everything from tacos to pretzels.

When: November 18 – December 31

Hours: Monday 10am to 8pm (restaurants, cafes and retailers are only open, outdoor shopping closed), Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 10pm, Sunday 10am to 9pm. Note there are holiday hours.

Where: 55 Mill Street, Toronto

Admission: Friday to Sunday after 4pm and between December 20th to the 23rd after 4pm, tickets are $8 for anyone 6 years of age and up. All other times, tickets are not needed.

Discover the magic of the holiday season at the Zoo's Holiday Marketplace 🎄 Beginning November 19, visit the Zoo’s front courtyard and enjoy amazing producers, processors & artisans from our community. Shop local while enjoying holiday-inspired food and drink, festive décor🎄 pic.twitter.com/eXmoDkZVsN — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) November 8, 2021

Description: The Toronto Zoo’s courtyards are turning into an outdoor holiday market with more than 90 artisans and producers from surrounding communities to let you shop local, and enjoy holiday food and drinks. It says there will be up to 18 vendors on each date, as well as photo opportunities. Heads up though — you won’t be able to see the animals after 4:30pm.

When: November 19 – December 23, weekends and select dates

Hours: 2pm to 8pm

Where: 2000 Meadowvale Road, Toronto

Admission: Free with zoo admission, + $5.50 per person after 4pm for marketplace (free for kids under 2 years of age)

Come for the lights, stay for the market ✨ Starting November 19, your Terra Lumina admission will provide you with free admission to @thetorontozoo Holiday Marketplace 🎄 See details: https://t.co/J975szRPqY 📸: IG user sharnacious #TerraLuminaTO pic.twitter.com/igZcVZCJBF — Terra Lumina (@TerraLuminaTO) November 17, 2021

Description: This two-day pop up in Liberty Village will have 100 artists and artisans from Toronto, and there you’ll fashion, art, jewelry, home decor, skin care, and more. Plus, there will be food vendors and a DJ.

When: December 11 and 12

Hours: 11am to 5pm

Where: 80 Lynn Williams, Liberty Village

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stackt (@stacktmarket)

Description: Each weekend in December stacks will be hosting outdoor markets for you to shop for the holidays. It’ll be impossible not to embrace the holiday cheer as you enjoy the crisp air walking underneath strings of lights and explore local shops selling unique gifts. Plus, you won’t be far from a bite to eat and beverage.

When: Select weekends in November and December

Hours: Starting at noon

Where: 28 Bathurst Street, Toronto

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Botanical Garden (@tbg_canada)

Description: Plant lovers — this one is for you. There’s a selection of holiday decor, including poinsettias and seasonal greens, as well as a potting bar at the Garden Shop. Plus, there will be more than 20 local artisans showcasing their eco-friendly products inspired by nature. There will also be a food drive set up for the North York Harvest Food Bank.

When: December 4th and 5th

Hours: 10am to 4pm

Where: 777 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holiday Fair In The Square (@holidayfairto)

Description: In support of Epilepsy Toronto, The Holiday Fair in the Square will see Santa, as well as the Artisan Marketplace, winter carnival, and the Polar Point Bar. To make it a brighter holiday event, it’s teaming up with Nights of Lights, which will also be synced to some popular holiday tracks.

When: November 26 – December 30

Hours: Wednesday to Friday 5pm to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday noon to 11pm — special holiday hours as well

Where: Assembly Park, 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Wonderland (@canadaswonderland)

Description: Canada’s Wonderland is turning into a winter wonderland, and will offer ice-skating on Snow Flake Lake, millions of lights for you to see and live entertainment to enjoy, as well as hundreds of Christmas trees set up throughout the park. There will also be festive treats and shopping.

When: November 13 to December 31, select nights

Hours: Hours vary on evening

Where: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

Admission: Daily tickets starting at $29.99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Hub 1352 (@creativehub_1352)

Description: The Mississauga Festival of Trees will have contemporary tree and woodpile art installations, lights displays, workshops, entertainment, and markets for you to experience and enjoy in the historic venue. It says online it will celebrate the cultural diversity of Mississauga and the winter season.

When: December 9th to 19th

Hours: Times vary on date

Where: Small Arms Inspection Building 1353 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga

Admission: Range from 0 – $9.50 each

Description: If you don’t want to brave the cold, the Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is a drive-along experience for you to enjoy this season. It takes guests on a 1.5 kilometre cruise on an enchanted path with thousands of twinkling lights, live entertainment and interactive displays — plus you can still meet Santa for a photo while you keep a safe distance.

When: November 13 to December 23

Hours: Vary on booking

Where: 1000 Murray Ross Parkway, North York

Admission: $25 + HST per vehicle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa Loma (@casalomatoronto)

Description: Casa Loma has set up a magical experience for you to enjoy this season with its Holiday Light Tour. A self-guided walk will lead you to gardens and tunnels decorated with a lighting display, and you’ll see decorations and more displays on the grounds throughout the property, as well as live entertainment.

When: November 25th to December 30th, select dates

Hours: Times vary on night

Where: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto

Admission: Starting at $40 online